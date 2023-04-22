White House Condemns Bud Light Boycott, Calls Conservative Protests ‘Violence’ (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a statement during her daily Press Briefing yesterday condemning protests against Bud Light.

Nationwide boycotts arose weeks ago from Conservatives across the Nation following Bud Light’s announcement of a partnership with a transgender individual called Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light even put Mulvaney on their cans. Conservatives everywhere, including Kid Rock, took to the internet to destroy their cans. Rock himself posted a video destroying his Bud Light with a rifle. The clip went viral.

Jean-Pierre and the White House are calling protests against Bud Light ‘violence’. Jean-Pierre can be quoted as saying….

REPORTER: The transgender actor and influencer Dylan Mulvaney has been the target of a barrage of attacks from anti-trans individuals online after she did an ad with Bud Light a couple of weeks ago She’s someone who has been here to the White House. She interviewed the president last year and he had a lot of warm words for her. Has anyone here at the White House reached out to her since she became the target of these attacks? JEAN-PIERRE: So don’t have any calls to review at this time, And I don’t have anything to say specifically about this report, but what I can say, when a transgender American posts a video about a brand of beer they enjoy, and it leads to bomb threats, it’s clear that that level of violence and vitriol against a transgender American has to stop And the president has been very clear. I just laid this out. The administration has, is going to do everything that they can to protect LGBTQI+ people who are under attack, and that’s what we’ve been seeing across the country, especially in statehouses. And so we’re going to fight alongside them to protect their rights

