White House Issues Correction on Biden Gaffe (Video)

During an event for women’s history month at the White House yesterday, President Joe Biden made a gaffe so egregious that the White House actually had to issue an apology and correction.

Fox News reports…

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both made confusing comments during speeches Wednesday, but it was Biden’s that forced a correction from the White House. Biden, along with Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, offered remarks at an event to commemorate Women’s History Month. While Biden was touting his work in the Violence Against Women Act, he made a major slip up. “You know but this builds on other steps you’ve taken and we’ve taken, like the most significant gun safety law in 30 years to help keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisors,” Biden said, emphasis added. The White House’s transcript of his comments crossed out “domestic political advisors” and wrote in what he was really supposed to say, “[convicted domestic abusers].” https://www.foxnews.com/media/white-house-corrects-bidens-gaffe-claiming-help-keeps-guns-domestic-political-advisors

See a clip of that major gaffe below…

Biden says he is working to "keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisors" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Zp6RYcHuJM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2023

This comes as other gaffes continue to rock the news cycle day in and day out. Just days ago, Biden failed to recite a simple poem from the teleprompter not once, but twice. See a clip of that moment below, or read our article here.

"Let me start this over again": Biden twice tries reciting poem, fails both times pic.twitter.com/5hoDxZ6eC0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 21, 2023

It seems that Biden just cannot get it right. A damning fact about his obvious mental decline that is currently on display for the world to observe.

Congress must act to remove this man from his office immediately.