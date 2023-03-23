White House on Bank Failures: “We See A Strong Economy” (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during her daily press breifing yesterday that the Biden Administration ‘sees a strong economy’ among interest rate hikes and bank failures.

Jean-Pierre can be quoted as saying…

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

We understand what the American people are feeling, that is why we have made it a priority to do everything that we can to lower costs for Americans We do not see a recession or pre-recession. We see a strong economy and it’s because of the work that this president has done, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

See a clip of that moment below…

WH press sec: "We do not see a recession or pre-recession. We see a strong economy and it's because of the work that this president has done." pic.twitter.com/ulBLiAcYRQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 22, 2023

Even with Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank going under last week, and the Fed increasing interest rates once again this week, it seems the Biden Administration has completely lost it.

Jean-Pierre went on to claim that the strength of the economy is directly due to the ‘work Biden has done’. See a clip of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre: "When we look at how strong the economy is, it's because of the president's work" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/nm7lcn3I4H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

How could these people possibly say these things with a straight face? Are they truly this disconnected from reality?

The only thing more troubling than seeing our Nation stall and stumble as it has under Biden is to see members of his Administration applauding some kind of non-existent success as it happens.

It is more than delusion, it’s insanity. It is putting our Country in more danger than we have ever been in before.

Congress must do something to stop this Administration before they plunge our World into war, and our Country into despair.