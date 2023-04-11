White House Press Secretary Confirms Hunter Biden Is Traveling With Joe Biden to Ireland (Audio)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One today as President Joe Biden is set to depart to Ireland.

Jean-Pierre fielded a question about Biden not taking a press conference, and there being no plans for a press conference in the near future. She refused to say when Biden's next press conference will be.

Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to say when Joe Biden will hold his next press conference.



His last solo press conference was 148 days ago. pic.twitter.com/aKFxHhNUtX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 11, 2023

Jean-Pierre also confirmed that the White House plans to use influencers to swing the 2024 Election. She stated that “here at the White House we very often use influencers”.



Asked about reports that Biden is forming a TikTok influencers briefing room, Karine Jean-Pierre says “here at the White House we very often use influencers.” pic.twitter.com/klZKnybtXb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 11, 2023

Then, after Joe Biden was spotted with Hunter Biden just yesterday at the White House ‘Easter Egg Roll’ event, Jean-Pierre confirmed that Hunter is traveling with Joe Biden to Ireland.



Karine Jean-Pierre while aboard Air Force One: “I can confirm that Hunter Biden is traveling [with Joe Biden]” pic.twitter.com/3vb6VuaaRR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 11, 2023

We all remember when Hunter Biden was selling access to his father when Joe served as Vice President for Barack Obama. Whether it was multi-million dollar deals with the Chinese, or the Burisma farce in Ukraine, Biden was selling access to his father.

Is this trip to Ireland being conducted under similar circumstance? Is Hunter Biden once again selling access to his father?

Especially because of the mental problems Joe Biden exhibits on a daily basis, having Hunter around could be more than dangerous.

