White House Press Secretary Discusses Packing The Supreme Court After Student Debt Decision (Video)

The Democrat Party has been on record as mulling legislation to pack the Supreme Court with additional Supreme Court Justices for many years now, especially since Donald Trump was able to nominate and confirm three Justices during his term as President.

The Democrats failed to nominate and confirm Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court during the final months of Obama’s Presidency. They have never forgotten this fact, and talk of stacking the Court has accelerated since.

One reporter asked Karine-Jean Pierre about stacking the Supreme Court during her press briefing on Friday. Jean-Pierre stumbled through a long, drawn-out answer, stating that President Biden still “opposes” stacking the Supreme Court.

During her response, Jean-Pierre seemed to infer that the Biden Administration is still considering support for this catastrophic idea, stating that decisions recently made by the Supreme Court do not reflect the ‘will of the People’. See a clip of that moment below…

With devastating Supreme Court ruling, @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre speaks on @JoeBiden Supreme Court's expansion possibility. WATCH pic.twitter.com/vydiCGd6T3 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 30, 2023

Former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has even admitted that the President does not have the power to cancel student loans. See a clip of Pelosi admitting that fact below…

FLASHBACK: Nancy Pelosi in July 2021: "People think that the president of the United States has the power for [student loan] debt forgiveness. He does not."pic.twitter.com/2t2YRBRNS3 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 30, 2023

The Democrats, in desperate need of support, attempted to lie to the American people. They gave false hope of loan forgiveness that was never legal in the first place.

Based on their own statements, it’s safe to assume that the Democrats understood that this proposal had no legal standing. A total bait-and-switch maneuver.