White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: “Bidenomics Is Working!” (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared on MSNBC over the weekend to discuss the state of the Biden Administration. Things didn’t go well.

Despite the fact that American consumers are not seeing their prices drop, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed “Bidenomics is working! It is actually working!”

Remember, gas is up over $1 per gallon on average since Biden took office in January of 2021. Costs are higher, and inflation is up significantly. The Biden Administration simply doesn’t seem to care. See a clip of Jean-Pierre saying Bidenomics are working below…

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "Bidenomics is working. It is actually working."



REALITY: Real wages are lower, costs are higher, and middle-class Americans are poorer since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/lYJp82HixW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2023

The Biden Administration simply blames the Trump Administration for the current economic situation The White House Press Secretary actually claimed that the economy was “in a freefall” when Biden took over. See a clip of Jean-Pierre making that statement below…

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "Let's not forget, when [Biden] walked into the administration, the economy was at a freefall!"



When Biden took office, inflation was at 1.4% and gas was $2.39/gal. Today, inflation has been at or above 4% for two years and gas is $3.54/gal. pic.twitter.com/KnoxqN6SCB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2023

Jean-Pierre also claimed that the Supreme Court has been making ‘unprecedented’ decisions recently, deciding to reverse Affirmative Action (which a majority of Americans agree with) and striking down Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. See a clip of that moment of Jean-Pierre’s interview below….

Karine Jean-Pierre on recent Supreme Court decisions:



"There's so much changes that have happened in the past year and it is, you know, unheard of." pic.twitter.com/1pBoO9lAxE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2023