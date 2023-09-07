White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Breaks Up With Her Longtime CNN Anchor Partner

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has reportedly broken up with her partner, Suzanne Malveaux. Malveaux is an anchor on CNN, and the pair had adopted a child before they split.

The New York Post reports on the breakup…

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has ended her relationship with her longtime partner and CNN anchor Suzanne Malveaux, according to a new report. Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay spokeswoman to hold press briefings for a US president, acknowledged the split in a Vogue profile published Thursday, saying she was now “a single mom who is co-parenting” a 9-year-old with Malveaux. “Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that’s nurturing,” Jean-Pierre added of the pair’s daughter, Soleil, but did not remark on the separation. The 49-year-old White House press secretary met Malveaux at the Democratic National Convention in 2012 during a stint on former President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign. “We met at a donor party being held in a nightclub,” Jean-Pierre wrote in her 2019 memoir “Moving Forward.” “I know it’s a cliché, but the truth is, I spotted her across a crowded dance floor.” https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/wh-spokesperson-karine-jean-pierre-ends-relationship-with-cnn-anchor-report/ar-AA1goDCs?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=6aa3007eae03421d90f950a7b121abc3&ei=29