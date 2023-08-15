White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Calls Herself ‘President’ In Deleted Tweet

There was an error in the White House press corps today as White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre accidentally tweeted a tweet that was obviously made for the President’s twitter account.

Despite deleting the tweet almost immediately, Twitter users were able to capture the tweet before it was taken down. See a screenshot of that mistaken tweet below…

It appears that the White House cannot even post their messages to Twitter properly. How could we expect them to run a Nation?

This mistake comes as Jean-Pierre made several glaring mistakes during the White House Press Briefing just yesterday. See Jean-Pierre referring to the deadly wildfires in Maui as a ‘devastating devastation’ in the clip below…

During that same press conference, Jean-Pierre also snapped at a reporter for addressing the fact that Biden was on vacation during these deadly wildfires. See a clip of that moment below…

Totally incompetent!

What do you think?

