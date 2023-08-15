White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Calls Herself ‘President’ In Deleted Tweet

There was an error in the White House press corps today as White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre accidentally tweeted a tweet that was obviously made for the President’s twitter account.

Despite deleting the tweet almost immediately, Twitter users were able to capture the tweet before it was taken down. See a screenshot of that mistaken tweet below…

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 White House Press Secretary accidentally tweets and deletes a post meant for President Biden's account. pic.twitter.com/t04K3Upst8 — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) August 15, 2023

It appears that the White House cannot even post their messages to Twitter properly. How could we expect them to run a Nation?

This mistake comes as Jean-Pierre made several glaring mistakes during the White House Press Briefing just yesterday. See Jean-Pierre referring to the deadly wildfires in Maui as a ‘devastating devastation’ in the clip below…

She wasn't hired for her way with words.



KJP on Maui: "It's been a devastating devastation."pic.twitter.com/1TsDLugxOa — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 14, 2023

During that same press conference, Jean-Pierre also snapped at a reporter for addressing the fact that Biden was on vacation during these deadly wildfires. See a clip of that moment below…

"How does the White House respond to critics who have suggested that the president should not have been vacationing at the beach over the weekend as the Maui crisis became the worst wildfire in a century?"



KJP: Biden "is certainly deeply concerned about the people in Maui" pic.twitter.com/BOk6Fij4af — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2023

Totally incompetent!