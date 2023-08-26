White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Claims She Is ‘Beyond Capable’ (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed during a recent interview that she was chosen to be the White House Press Secretary because she is ‘beyond capable.’

Jean-Pierre took over the position after former Press Secretary Jen Psaki decided to depart for MSNBC in early 2022.

“The President and Dr. Biden, they decided to put me in this position. They decided that they wanted Karine Jean-Pierre with all of the things, all of the communities that I represent, clearly being a black person, being a black woman, they said we want you to represent us. We want you to represent the White House. We want to meet this moment that we’re in, and we know that you are beyond capable of doing that. You are experienced, and you are the voice that we want to have, so knowing that I am representing the voice of the President, then I have to do that. I mean that’s the job” Jean-Pierre said.

What does that even mean??? See a clip of that statement below…

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden's reason for making her press secretary was because she is "beyond capable" pic.twitter.com/8Dkcw4Ug2Y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2023

At least Jen Psaki was eloquent. Jean-Pierre can’t even speak coherently!