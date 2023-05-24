White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Lashes Out At Reporter Over Biden Vacation (Video)

As the United States inches towards defaulting on its debt, Democrats continue to argue with House Republicans over a Republican bill that has already been passed in order to raise the debt limit. Republicans are simply requiring a return to pre-pandemic government spending levels to combat the deficit, decreasing the growth of our debt.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Fiscal responsibility does not sit well with the Democrats.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

As this deadline looms, President Joe Biden is set to vacation at Camp David this weekend. Remember, Biden shortened his trip to the Pacific in order to ‘negotiate on the debt limit’.

Reporters at the White House Press Briefing room asked Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about that vacation today. Jean-Pierre snapped at the reporter, saying “well I already answered that question, so do you have another one?”

See video of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre lashes out at a reporter who asks why Biden is going to Camp David and Delaware this weekend with an imminent default hanging in the balance pic.twitter.com/mY6XrTvZfO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 24, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre was also asked if President Biden regrets not negotiating on the debt ceiling for 97+ days. Her answer was no. See a clip of that moment below…

Q: Does Biden regret waiting 97+ days to negotiate over the debt limit?



Karine Jean-Pierre: No pic.twitter.com/HTQZHd5hTN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 24, 2023

Jean-Pierre also claimed that it would be an ‘economic catastrophe’ for the U.S. to default on their debt. If that is the case, why hasn’t Schumer’s Senate and Biden’s White House passed the Republican bill raising the debt ceiling? It would appear that Jean-Pierre is engaging in political theater. See a clip of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre says it would be an "economic catastrophe" if Biden throws the American economy into default pic.twitter.com/yrdTOtgDLa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 24, 2023

It was a tough day on the job for Karine Jean-Pierre!