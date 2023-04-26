White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: “Look, The President Is Always Very Clear” (Video)

White House Press Secretary held an extremely inflammatory press briefing yesterday in which she seemed to intentionally gaslight reporters.
With a smug grin, Jean-Pierre claimed that President Biden is ‘always very clear’. Is she watching the same person that we are?
See a clip of that unbelievable quote below…
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "Look, the president always is very clear" pic.twitter.com/TEOdAzTbic— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2023
Of course, we all remember when Al Roker asked Biden about his potential run for re-election in 2024 just weeks ago. Biden rambled about hatching eggs. See a clip of that moment below…
NEW: TODAY’s @alroker asks President Biden about his possible Presidential run in 2024. pic.twitter.com/3OELi0yJmK— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 10, 2023
Biden doesn’t seem very clear to me, or anybody else with working ears and eyes.
Jean-Pierre also refused to answer questions about Biden serving for 8 years if he were re-elected in 2024. See a clip of that moment below…
"Does the president plan to serve all eight years?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2023
Karine Jean-Pierre: "That's something for him to decide" pic.twitter.com/09vZrFNa8p
Karine Jean-Pierre also claimed that Biden has been ‘lowering costs’ as President. Inflation is at a 40 year high. See a clip of that moment below…
Karine Jean-Pierre, presented with Biden's horrendous economic record of rising prices, assures us "lowering costs…is a priority for him, and he has shown to do that." 🥴 pic.twitter.com/yoV67iMyJW— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2023
Jean-Pierre also claimed that illegal immigration ‘is down’, a complete lie. 6.3 Million illegal immigrants have crossed the Southern Border since Biden took office. See that moment below…
6.3+ million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since Biden took office, but Karine Jean-Pierre thinks “unlawful immigration is down” pic.twitter.com/0huiiqFWug— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2023
Karine Jean-Pierre obviously lives in a Biden fantasyland.