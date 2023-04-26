White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: “Look, The President Is Always Very Clear” (Video)

0 Votes

White House Press Secretary held an extremely inflammatory press briefing yesterday in which she seemed to intentionally gaslight reporters.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

With a smug grin, Jean-Pierre claimed that President Biden is ‘always very clear’. Is she watching the same person that we are?

See a clip of that unbelievable quote below…

Of course, we all remember when Al Roker asked Biden about his potential run for re-election in 2024 just weeks ago. Biden rambled about hatching eggs. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden doesn’t seem very clear to me, or anybody else with working ears and eyes.

Jean-Pierre also refused to answer questions about Biden serving for 8 years if he were re-elected in 2024. See a clip of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre also claimed that Biden has been ‘lowering costs’ as President. Inflation is at a 40 year high. See a clip of that moment below…

Jean-Pierre also claimed that illegal immigration ‘is down’, a complete lie. 6.3 Million illegal immigrants have crossed the Southern Border since Biden took office. See that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre obviously lives in a Biden fantasyland.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Biden Gets Lost Again, Has To Be Pointed Towards Stage (Video)

Hugh Grant Takes on Unusual Role as Oompa Loompa in Upcoming ‘Wonka’ Film