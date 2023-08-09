White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre On CNN: ‘Bidenomics Is Working!’ (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed in a recent interview with CNN to claim that ‘Bidenomics is working!’

Videos by Rare

Despite the fact that prices are up 16% on average, inflation continues to be a major issue, gas prices are up over $1.20, and 70% Americans say they are struggling to keep up with price increases, Karine Jean-Pierre wants to brag about the economy.

“Well here’s the thing, Bidenomics is indeed working. When we say that, you look at the data, right? Cost is going down, right? We think about inflation, when you thin about wages going up, that is Bidenomics!” Jean Pierre stated on CNN.

See a clip of that false statement on CNN below…

"Bidenomics is indeed working!" claims Karine Jean-Pierre. "Cost is going down … wages going up, that is Bidenomics."



Costs have gone up and real wages have declined since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/gvyCN4bldj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

This Administration is adamant in saying that the economic struggles of the American people simply are not real. They, despite facts and evidence, continue to gaslight the American people by saying the economy is ‘doing great.’

The cherry on top is the fact that they actually call it ‘Bidenomics’…. What a joke!

During this interview, Jean-Pierre stated that Biden has spent ‘two years turning the economy around.’ What is she talking about? See a clip of that moment below…

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "This is a president who has spent the last two years turning the economy around!"



Since Biden took office, prices are up by 16.6% and real wages are down by 3%. pic.twitter.com/BOF5VL4Lfa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

This Administration has truly lost it!