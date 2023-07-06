White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Refuses To Answer Questions On Found Cocaine (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer questions about cocaine that was discovered in the White House over the weekend. The discovery prompted the deployment of a hazmat team.

After tests, the substance was revealed to be cocaine. When asked about this instance at her daily press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre simply refused to answer any questions. Jean-Pierre can be quoted as saying…

I’m not gonna get into specifics, what I can say is that when people visit the West Wing, there is the area of the West Wing where it is highly traveled, and that is what happens. People come through this particular area, it’s heavily traveled, I’m just not gonna get into specifics. I’m not gonna get ahead of the Secret Service. Karine Jean-Pierre

Jean-Pierre was asked many more questions on this matter as the press conference progressed. Every single time, Jean-Pierre simply claimed that she was going to repeat what the Secret Service said. This comes as reports are claiming that First Lady Jill Biden is angry with the Secret Service over the handling of the cocaine matter.

Is Jean-Pierre attempting to slight the Secret Service? See Jean-Pierre refusing to answer questions about the cocaine discovered at the White House below…

