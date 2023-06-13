White House Press Secretary Says Biden’s Foreign Policy Strategy Is ‘Hope’ and ‘Positivity’ (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during her daily press briefing today that President Biden’s foreign policy strategy is based on “hope” and “positivity”.

Videos by Rare

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Jean-Pierre can be quoted as saying, “We’re gonna continue to be hopeful. As you know, this is a president that’s incredibly hopeful and positive about these things.”

See a clip of this laughable moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden's foreign policy: "We're gonna continue to be hopeful. As you know, this is a president that's incredibly hopeful and positive about these things." pic.twitter.com/Zc5pLAXjcy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023

Jean-Pierre then laughably stated that President Biden supports red states and blue states, despite the fact that Biden’s DOJ is arraigning their political opposition in Miami, Florida today. See that clip below…

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "The president is a president for people living in red states and blue states! … He knows what he is supposed to do." pic.twitter.com/EuYVd88qWp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023

She then claimed that the DOJ is “independent”…

Karine Jean-Pierre: "The president has been very, very clear: the Department of Justice is independent. He wants to restore that independence of the Department of Justice." pic.twitter.com/423KOAcDGF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre then claimed that Bidenflation was for “all Americans”…. See a clip of that moment below…

"4% inflation overall, that's on top of the other inflation increases that we've seen for the past 26 months…what's the president's plan to reduce prices for all Americans?"



Karine Jean-Pierre: "Everything that the president has done…that's for all Americans!" pic.twitter.com/QyzNfIVEY3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023

Jean-Pierre also celebrated record gas prices under President Biden. See a clip of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre brags about gas prices being "down" under Biden.



FACT: the nationwide average for regular gas was $2.39/gallon when Biden took office. It is $3.59/gallon today. pic.twitter.com/wrwZ3Lfo1b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023