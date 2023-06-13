White House Press Secretary Says Biden’s Foreign Policy Strategy Is ‘Hope’ and ‘Positivity’ (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during her daily press briefing today that President Biden’s foreign policy strategy is based on “hope” and “positivity”.

Jean-Pierre can be quoted as saying, “We’re gonna continue to be hopeful. As you know, this is a president that’s incredibly hopeful and positive about these things.”

See a clip of this laughable moment below…

Jean-Pierre then laughably stated that President Biden supports red states and blue states, despite the fact that Biden’s DOJ is arraigning their political opposition in Miami, Florida today. See that clip below…

She then claimed that the DOJ is “independent”…

Karine Jean-Pierre then claimed that Bidenflation was for “all Americans”…. See a clip of that moment below…

Jean-Pierre also celebrated record gas prices under President Biden. See a clip of that moment below…

