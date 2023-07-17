White House Press Secretary Says ‘Strong’ Economy Is ‘Because Of Bidenomics’ (Video)

The White House thinks the US Economy is doing great. Americans may be struggling to pay their bills, everything may be more expensive, and we may be on the verge of an international economic collapse, but the Biden Administration simply doesn’t see it.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed today at her daily press briefing that the “strong” US Economy is a direct result of “Bidenomics.”

Real wages are down 3% since Biden took office, and prices are up 16%. This didn’t stop Jean-Pierre from claiming, “Everything that you are seeing with our economy being strong, our wages being up, unemployment going down, staying under 4%, something that we haven’t seen in 50 years, is because of Bidenomics, as you’ve heard us talk about. It’s because of the work this President has done.”

The Biden Administration was checked on their economic exaggerations on Twitter recently. Reporters asked Jean-Pierre about Twitter’s fact-check of their economic statistics. Jean Pierre can be quoted as responding, “We disagree. Well, we disagree because we are looking the data from February of 2021 and what we’ve seen is that wages have gotten stronger, have increased. we see that ‘Bidenomics’ has been really helpful in getting to make sure that we build an economy that leaves no one behind.”

