White House Press Secretary Says ‘Strong’ Economy Is ‘Because Of Bidenomics’ (Video)

The White House thinks the US Economy is doing great. Americans may be struggling to pay their bills, everything may be more expensive, and we may be on the verge of an international economic collapse, but the Biden Administration simply doesn’t see it.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed today at her daily press briefing that the “strong” US Economy is a direct result of “Bidenomics.”

Real wages are down 3% since Biden took office, and prices are up 16%. This didn’t stop Jean-Pierre from claiming, “Everything that you are seeing with our economy being strong, our wages being up, unemployment going down, staying under 4%, something that we haven’t seen in 50 years, is because of Bidenomics, as you’ve heard us talk about. It’s because of the work this President has done.”

See a clip of Jean-Pierre making that statement below…

Karine Jean-Pierre: "Everything that you are seeing with our economy being stronger, wages going up … is because of Bidenomics!"



Prices are up 16.6% and real wages are down 3% since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/iQ6POdfvP9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2023

The Biden Administration was checked on their economic exaggerations on Twitter recently. Reporters asked Jean-Pierre about Twitter’s fact-check of their economic statistics. Jean Pierre can be quoted as responding, “We disagree. Well, we disagree because we are looking the data from February of 2021 and what we’ve seen is that wages have gotten stronger, have increased. we see that ‘Bidenomics’ has been really helpful in getting to make sure that we build an economy that leaves no one behind.”

See a clip of that response below…

Karine Jean-Pierre on the Community Note placed on one of Biden's erroneous tweets: "We disagree" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7Cj8Ewy0IZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2023