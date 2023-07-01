White House Press Secretary Snaps At Reporters Over Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal Report (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with reporters yesterday in the White House briefing room. The fight was over a recent State Department report that the Biden Administration was the cause of the chaos during the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021.

That botched withdrawal left 13 American soldiers dead. It also led to the death of over 170 Afghan civilians during a suicide bombing. Military officials have testified in Congress that they were aware of the bomber, but were ordered to not engage him prior to the detonation.

Despite the fact that Americans died, and that the State Department has released a report blaming President Biden for the failed withdrawal, Biden is still bragging about the withdrawal. Biden can be quoted as saying, “Remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said al-Qaida would not be there,” Biden said. “I said we’d get help from the Taliban. What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right.”

When asked about the recent State Department report yesterday, White House Press Secretary Karine-Jean Pierre refused to comment, sparring with reporters over and over again. See a clip of that moment below…

"Can you clarify about Afghanistan?"



Karine Jean-Pierre: "I don't have anything else to add on Afghanistan."



"Can you please explain what the president said when he said … get help from the Taliban?"



Jean-Pierre: "I literally just went into that" pic.twitter.com/rN6qBRXKKo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2023

See Jean-Pierre refusing to comment once again in another clip below…

Reporter: "The report specifically says that senior administration officials were to blame for the chaotic exit [from Afghanistan]…Do you accept responsibility?"



Karine Jean-Pierre: "I'm just not going to comment further" pic.twitter.com/8rL9cINpXE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2023

Despite their current silence, the Biden Administration has bragged about the Afghanistan withdrawal. Just weeks ago, Biden Spokesman John Kirby claimed that the Biden Administration ‘just didn’t see’ chaos during the withdrawal. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden Spokesman John Kirby on the Afghanistan withdrawal: "For all this talk of 'chaos,' I just didn't see it" pic.twitter.com/4LIF8ovMuC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2023