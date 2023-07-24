White House Press Secretary Starts Briefing With Lame Joke: “Smells Like A New Car In Here!” (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre kicked off today’s White House press briefing with a lame joke. “Somebody on my staff says it smells like a new car in here, and they were not wrong! Kick the tires? OK! Ummm, you guys look amazing in the new chairs here in this refurbished press briefing room.“

With prices up an average of 16%, and wages down an average of 3%, how much money did the Biden Administration spend on the refurbishing of the White House Press Briefing room? See a clip of Jean-Pierre making the lame joke below…

Jean-Pierre was then asked if President Biden plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu. “Does the President still plan to meet Prime Minister Netenyahu sometime soon?” the report asked.

“So as you know, to your last question first, the President spoke to the Prime Minister last week on the phone, ahead of President Herzog’s visit to DC, and they have made a commitment to see each other later this year, I just don’t have a date. Both teams are certainly working on trying to figure out a time to make that happen.”

