White House Press Secretary Talks About Biden’s Love Of Spaghetti and Ice Cream (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held a mock press conference today with children of reporters in the White House Press Briefing room.

SEE THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Jean-Pierre started off by giving some ‘breaking news’ about President Joe Biden. Jean-Pierre can be quoted as saying, “His favorite ice cream is ‘Graeters’ Chocolate Chip, and he loves a good pair of sunglasses… Have you guys seen the President wear sunglasses? Yeah, he looks pretty good in Aviators.”

Keep in mind, the Biden Administration is actively working to arrest their political opposition while the American economy continues to stumble. See a clip of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre opens today's press briefing for children with some "breaking news":



"[Biden's] favorite ice cream is Graeter’s…chocolate chip, and he loves a good pair of sunglasses." pic.twitter.com/7O2yS7dBRm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Jean-Pierre also responded to a child asking if “Biden will ever make us wear masks again?” She would not rule out a new set of mask mandates. See a clip of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre, responding to a question from an elementary school child, won't rule out Biden re-instating forced masking policies pic.twitter.com/eM5Dn5XIMx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

One child asked Jean-Pierre what Biden’s favorite meal is. Jean-Pierre responded by saying that the President loves Spaghetti with red sauce, “which is pretty cool”, she added. See a clip of that dull moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre: "[Biden] likes spaghetti, which is pretty cool. I love spaghetti, too, like spaghetti with red sauce. That's one of his favorite meals." pic.twitter.com/o5O4bc6fBF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

What a great use of time at the White House. The Biden Administration can portray any image they want of themselves… The American people understand just how destructive they have been to our Nation.

Americans understand the danger of the Biden Administration because they live through it every single day. The see it at the gas pump, or on the news in the form of escalating urban violence. They see it in their grocery bills, and in what kind of homework their children are bringing home.

America is in serious trouble under the Biden Administration.