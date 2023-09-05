White House Says Biden Will Start Wearing A Mask Indoors Again (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated at the White House Press Briefing today that President Joe Biden will begin wearing a surgical mask indoors once again. This comes after First Lady Jill Biden reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today.

This announcement comes just days after Jean-Pierre announced that the White House will be encouraging Americans to receive yet another COVID booster shot that has yet to be approved by the FDA. Jean-Pierre reinforced that narrative today…

Today at her press conference, Jean-Pierre can be quoted as saying, “President Biden tested negative last night for COVID-19 and tested negative today. He is not experiencing any symptoms. As far as the steps he is taking, since the President was with the First Lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people. In alignment with CDC guidance. As has been the practice in the past, the President will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors, and while outside as well.”

