White House Says They Will Encourage Americans To Get Another COVID Vaccine

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during her most recent press briefing that the Biden Administration will be encouraging Americans to receive yet another booster COVID vaccine.

Jean-Pierre can be quoted as saying, “And so when updated COVID shots become available in mid-September, we’ve heard from the FDA and CDC, they announced this last week that there will be new vaccines, mid-September. We’ll be encouraging all Americans to get updated COVID vaccines.”

Karine Jean-Pierre says the Biden administration "will be encouraging all Americans to get updated COVID vaccines"

Support for the COVID vaccine continues to decline amongst Americans. Time is not being kind to the COVID restrictions, as some Presidential candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have attempted to wash away their edicts and mandates issued during the Pandemic.

For the Biden Administration, this appears to be yet another extreme disconnect from the majority of Americans.

Jean-Pierre also talked about the Biden Administrations support for masks, calling them an ‘effective treatment’ for COVID. She can be quoted as saying, “We have tools at our disposal now — whether it’s vaccines, whether it’s home tests, whether it’s masks..”

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "We have tools at our disposal now — whether it's vaccines, whether it's home tests, whether it's masks…"