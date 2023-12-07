Who Is Funding Chris Christie’s Failed Presidential Campaign?

If you watched the GOP debates last night, a singular question probably crossed your mind at least once… Why is Chris Christie on this stage?

Christie struggles to receive over 5% in any single Republican primary poll, often ending up around 2-3%, and having hit lows of under 1%. Nobody seems to support Chris Christie. In an effort to uncover the real reason that the failed candidate remains in the race, I decided to investigate those funding his campaign.

The former New Jersey Governor has two main sources of donations, his ‘Chris Christie For President‘ campaign account, and the Political Action Committee supporting his candidacy, ‘Tell It Like It Is‘.

Due to campaign finance law, donors can give a considerably larger amount to Political Action Committees than they can a regular campaign account, with donations to Christie’s Presidential campaign topping out at the legal limit of $6,600, and donations to his ‘Tell It Like It Is’ PAC exceeding seven figures. For this reason, we will be focusing on donations to ‘Tell It Like It Is’.

Between his two accounts, Christie has raised over $11.3 Million during this election cycle. Let’s take a look at some of the largest contributors to Christie’s anti-Trump crusade campaign.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

On June 30th, 2023, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated an enormous $1,000,000 to Chris Christie’s ‘Tell It Like It Is’ PAC. Christie often attends Dallas Cowboys games, and is even featured in the ‘A Football Life’ documentary of legendary Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach.

Jones made the donation under his company called ‘Blue Star Investments Inc,’ See evidence of that donation below…

Prolific DeSantis and Youngkin Donor, Billionaire Jeffery Yass

Jeffery Yass is the 48th richest person in the world, with a net worth of over $28.7 Billion. He has been a prolific public supporter of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has also failed to generate much support in the 2024 Republican Primary. Yass is also a prolific donor to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, giving some $3,000,000 to Youngkin’s ‘Spirit of Virginia’ PAC earlier this year.

In addition to funding DeSantis, Yass also donated $250,000 to Chris Christie’s PAC on June 30th, 2023. See evidence of that donation below…

Former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci

It’s no secret that many officials who served in the Trump Administration have now turned their back on the former President. That trend continues with former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who federal campaign finance data reveals donated $100,000 to Chris Christie’s ‘Tell It Like It Is’ PAC.

That donation was made on June 21st, 2023. See evidence of that donation from Scaramucci to Christie below…

These are just a few of the individuals that are funding Chris Christie’s run for President. It’s important to note that Christie hasn’t exactly been running for President, as much as he has been attacking former President Trump, the frontrunner in this race.

Chris Christie never had a chance of becoming President. His campaign only exists to attack Donald Trump, leading us to believe that those funding Christie’s failed run are only hoping to prolong attacks against Trump in hopes that it might derail his chances of taking back the White House in 2024.

The most interesting aspect of Christie’s campaign finance data is the fact that he has hardly spent any money. His campaign account shows just $1,523,814.21 spent this cycle, with over $5.4 Million raised. ‘Tell It Like It Is’ has only spent $427,535.21 of over $5.8 Million raised.

What is Chris Christie waiting for? Could it be that the failed Governor is holding off on spending his millions until the Republican race is over, setting up Christie to join forces with former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin in a potential ‘No Labels’ Presidential ticket?

For now, we can only speculate.