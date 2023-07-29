‘Woke’ Companies Benefit From Slavery

We would like to take the time at Rare today to highlight some of the woke companies out there that benefit from slave labor. Though these corporations are often the first to lecture Americans on social justice, their actions are directly contradictory to their publicly stated ‘liberal’ agenda.

Apple

A few months ago, the following pictures leaked from the Shabara mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where cobalt is mined for $2-a-day by African children and then eventually used to power the Lithium battery in all of your Apple products….and I know what you’re thinking…. that it looks modern-day slavery. But this is where you’re wrong.

You see, it might be true that exposure to cobalt in this capacity is leading to lung disease, deafness, and birth defects at a wage that’s far beyond livable for hundreds of thousands of the world’s poorest people, but what you’re missing here (and think big picture) is that Apple put out this statement condemning racism. You bet they’re going to promote Miles Davis a little extra for next year’s black history month! You shouldn’t lose sleep over contributing to this because you’re afraid of green bubbles because, on the bright side…Samsung is doing it too. It’s one thing to be so reliant on a product that even when it comes out that it’s made with slaves, you do nothing to change the problem, but it’s a whole other to do so with green bubbles.

Raytheon

Over the Summer, the United States State Department cleared possible foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to the tune of more than three billion dollars. The arms sale to Saudi Arabia was a little bit of a surprise because in 2019, then-candidate Joe Biden pledged to make the country a “pariah” on the international stage for many of their inhumane practices, but it was excellent news for Raytheon because the Saudi’s are great customers. After all, the lead importer of U.S.-made weapons, Saudi Arabia, bought 23% of all U.S. weapons sold between 2017 and 2021. And remember how we discussed inhumane practices? One of those happens to be slavery, where the Saudis go to the country of Chad and buy child slaves, even making some their child brides!

On any given day in 2016, an estimated 520,000 men, women, and children were living in modern slavery in the Arab States. That is 3.3 victims per 1,000 persons. You might be thinking, so you’re telling me that the daughters of the higher-ups at Raytheon, who went to progressive private high schools and have been telling me how to live my life for the last eight years or so actually got their new airpods for Christmas because their parents sell weapons to people that own slaves? The answer is yes. But fear not, Raytheon adopted critical race theory a few years back, so they are with the times.

Mars (M&Ms)

Mars is not just a heroic company because they’ve been inclusive and now have a hot, plus-sized M&M and two lesbian M&Ms but they’re also heroic because they keep the P&L sheet in the green. I wonder how they do that? Oh, child slaves!

The Ivory Coast produces about 45% of the global supply of cocoa, a core ingredient in chocolate. How do you get that cocoa? You have thousands of enslaved African children harvesting the leaves, including eight that someone escaped enslavement and are suing you right now. The lawsuit claims one plaintiff was only eleven years old when a local man in his hometown of Kouroussandougou, Mali, promised him work in Ivory Coast for 25,000 CFA francs (£34) a month. The legal documents allege that the boy worked for two years without ever being paid, often applying pesticides and herbicides without protective clothing.