White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Snaps At Reporter Over Biden’s Health (Video)

At this point we have grown fairly accustomed to the Biden-Harris Administration’s inability to make sense and speak. Today’s White House press conference was no exception.

The wide spread epidemic of incoherent language that seems to reside particularly in Democrats, more specifically those of the Biden Administration, has taken its toll on viewers in more ways than one. While viewers may suffer the loss of a few brain cells while listening to Kamala Harris ramble on about effectively nothing, it appears that the blundering rubbed off on a visiting reporter. Not to mention Karine Jean-Pierre’s own take on the English language.

In a video provided by RNC Research, a reporter starts to try and ask Press Secretary Jean-Pierre about Biden’s cognitive decline and his old age contributing to an inability to perform the office of US President. He suggested that the reason Biden has not scheduled very many events before 10 am is that he cannot handle it.

Word Blundering And Incoherence Overtake The White House

Karine Jean-Pierre does not understand why a reporter is asking her questions about Biden's mental and physical stamina pic.twitter.com/xJcdjuaNq2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2023

Half-way through, the reporter mentions what sounds like “brunchlets,” though this is nowhere to be found in the English language. Although the reporter attempts the same words again and again, they never quite made sense. Not understanding the remark at all, Jean-Pierre resorted to shooting down any notion that Biden is incapable of the job.

Later on we get more evidence that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ incoherence is contagious. In another video provided by RNC Research we see Karine Jean-Pierre saying: “That is something I’m not going to get into hypo-theoreticals,” quite the sophisticated word, one that also does not appear in the dictionary.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I'm not gonna get into hypo-theoreticals" pic.twitter.com/iOGRIvwU5e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2023

