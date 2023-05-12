Kat Cammack Paid Consulting Firm Owned By Her Deputy Chief Of Staff Over $108k

We published a report on Florida Representative Kat Cammack yesterday detailing payments that Cammack made from her campaign account to herself.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Today we are going to direct our attention toward Cammack’s Federal campaign finance data once again. This time in reference to an entity called G&G CONSULTING & STRATEGY GROUP, LLC.

Cammack’s campaign account has paid G&G Consulting a total of $108,378 since July 2021. A majority of the transactions are listed as being for ‘fundraising consulting’. See a screenshot of those transactions below…

G&G CONSULTING & STRATEGY GROUP, LLC was started on December 28th, 2020 by a woman named Jessica Norfleet. See a screenshot of that filing below…

Jessica Norfleet also serves as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Kat Cammack. Cammack is paying a company with no history, owned by her own Deputy Chief of Staff for fundraising consulting. Is that ethical?

Oddly enough, this company was started just 6 days before Kat Cammack took office. Could this be a coincidence?

Why would a sitting member of Congress pay their Deputy Chief of Staff, who is presumably already on her payroll, for fundraising consulting?

From our investigation, it seems that this kind of deal is a historical trend. Before being elected to Congress in 2020, Kat Cammack served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for now-retired Congressman Ted Yoho. Yoho also represented the 3rd District, just as Cammack does now.

Cammack claims to have started working for Yoho back in 2012. Just months before Yoho secured his re-election in 2014, Cammack founded a company called ‘Grit Strategies’. See that filing below from January 6th, 2014.

Federal campaign finance data shows that from 2015-2018, Congressman Ted Yoho’s campaign account paid ‘Grit Strategies LLC‘ over $214,000. See some of those transactions below...

Just as in the case of G&G Consulting and current Cammack Deputy Chief of Staff Jessica Norfleet, then-Deputy Chief of Staff Kat Cammack was listed as the President of a fundraising consulting firm that raked in thousands of dollars from her boss.

It should be noted that ‘Grit Strategies LLC‘ has not conducted business with any politician other than Ted Yoho. ‘Grit Strategies’ also received money from the Yoho PAC called “America Unlimited“. As you can see, the transactions are listed in the same manner as those with G&G Consulting.

Interestingly enough, Grit Strategies LLC was closed in July of 2021. Only after Cammack’s Deputy Chief of Staff Jessica Norfleet had created her own consulting firm, and Cammack had been elected.

Is Cammack simply repeating the scheme that she learned, and benefitted from, with Ted Yoho?