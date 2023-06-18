“Yeah Hunter!”: Union Audience Reacts To Jill Biden Mentioning Hunter Biden (Video)

First Lady Jill Biden spoke at Biden’s first official union campaign rally for the 2024 Election on Saturday. During her speech, the First Lady mentioned her ‘two little boys, Beau and Hunter’.

It was at this point that somebody in the audience shouted “yeah Hunter!” Was this person potentially trying to make fun of Hunter Biden?

If so, it is truly hilarious. See a clip of that moment below…

The Guardian reports on this rally….

At his first political rally since announcing his re-election campaign for president in April, Joe Biden told a crowd of labor union supporters: “Wall Street didn’t build America – you did.” “If the investment bankers of this country went on strike tomorrow, no one would notice,” Biden said on Saturday during a speech which alluded to his blue-collar childhood roots in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Renewing his longstanding vocal support for labor unions, he continued: “If this room didn’t show up to work tomorrow, the whole country would come to a grinding halt, so tell me – who matters more in America?” Saturday’s rally was hosted by the AFL-CIO, a federation of 60 labor unions representing 12.5 million workers in the US, which has endorsed Biden and the vice-president, Kamala Harris, for re-election in 2024. Other unions that have endorsed Biden ahead of his rally included the American Federation of Teachers as well as the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. “President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are the most pro-labor, pro-public education leaders our country has seen in modern history,” the teachers federation president, Randi Weingarten, said. She added: “Joe and Kamala understand in their souls the challenges families face, and how important it is to their dignity to earn a decent living and have a shot at owning a home, or securing a retirement, or affording college. They know union membership can be transformative.” https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/17/joe-biden-union-rally-philadelphia-2024-campaign