“You’re A Scumbag!”: Adam Schiff Heckled During House Judiciary Committee Meeting In New York (Video)

The House of Representatives recently held a House Judiciary Committee meeting in New York City to cover the extensive increases in violent crime within the City.

Democrat Representative Adam Schiff began to bash Trump during the hearing. He can be quoted as saying…

The GOP Leadership and Congress doing what it has done best the last 6 years and that is to act as the criminal defense counsel for Donald J. Trump… Representative Adam Schiff

It was at this point that a spectator stood and loudly screamed ‘You’re a scumbag’ at Schiff.

Schiff then cried for Capitol Police to remove the man, and continued his vicious and unsubstantiated rant against Trump. See a clip of that moment below…

🚨WATCH🚨@RepAdamSchiff heckled during House Judiciary Committee Hearing



SCHIFF: "The GOP Leadership…act as the criminal counsel for Donald J. Trump…"



UNKNOWN INDIVIDUAL: "You're a scumbag!" pic.twitter.com/DP536YFuB0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 17, 2023

Remember, Schiff has announced that he will leave the House of Representatives after he serves this final two year term ending in 2024. Schiff is instead running for the California Senate seat that is currently occupied by Dianne Feinstein.

After years of lying his way through one political persecution after the other, all levied against enemies of his own agenda, Schiff is now slithering to the Senate.

He will fit in well with the likes of Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer. A true snakes den the Senate has become.

Schiff was one of the main purveyors of the Russian collusion hoax. He and Nancy Pelosi spent years, and million of dollars, looking for something that never existed in the first place. Schiff was also behind the two impeachment attempts against Donald Trump during his Presidency.

It sure is great to know that there are other Americans who recognize how terrible Adam Schiff and the rest of the Democrats have been to our Republic.