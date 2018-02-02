Whether a new boyfriend or a longtime husband, every man appreciates receiving a gift here and there as a sign of affection from their significant others. And while they may not be the easiest bunch to shop for, men always enjoy having another gadget, tool, or accessory by their side. With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, check out these 10 fantastic gift ideas in The Rare Shop that the man in your life will love.





Paww WaveSound 3 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

The Paww WaveSound 3 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones help your man capture silence by striking an elegant chord of active noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort for an excellent audio experience that is free of distractions. They block as much as 20dB of unwanted ambient noise, create a balanced, punchy sound when listening to his favorite music via Bluetooth, and empower him to conveniently make or receive calls thanks to the set’s built-in microphone.

Buy Now: $79.99, reduced from $149.99 (46% off)

Conversion Turntable with Stereo Speakers

Pick up the Conversion Turntable with Stereo Speakers for the man in your life who loves vinyl. It’s the simple all-in-one turntable that makes it fun to listen to his vinyl records or cassettes and convert them to digital files for storage. Just connect the turntable to a computer with the included USB cable and start turning with ease.

Buy Now: $65.99, reduced from $99.99 (34% off)

TravelMate Hair Clipper Kit

The TravelMate Hair Clipper Kit is an excellent gift for any guy who frequently travels for work. Built with a lightweight design, it delivers smooth shaves and precise trims with every use. The kit includes a modern black finish rechargeable hair, mustache, beard and body clipper, as well as a reliable battery, a versatile docking station that supports both 110V and 220V, an extremely sharp blade, and additional attachments.

Buy Now: $20, reduced from $99.99 (79% off)

Porter-Cable 20V MAX Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit

The Porter-Cable 20V MAX Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is a handy present for men looking to complete or upgrade their toolbox. It includes a high-performance drill, a high-performance impact driver, a 16′ tape measure, a 25′ tape measure, and a 201-piece complete project set, so he’ll have all the drill bits and screwdriver bits necessary for even the most specific of household jobs.

Buy Now: $199.99, reduced from $274.97 (27% off)

Men’s Trakline Belts by Kore Essentials

Grab one of many differently colored Men’s Trakline Belts by Kore Essentials to help the man in your life look as good as he feels. These revolutionary belts have no holes and provide the perfect, custom fit, all the while looking incredibly stylish and ensuring his total comfort.

Buy Now: $39.99, reduced from $49.95 (19% off)

Bomber Barrel Duffel Bag Complete Set

If staying organized while traveling is a challenge for the man in your life, then the Bomber Barrel Duffel Bag Complete Set is your way of helping him overcome the issue. From its premium, weather-resistant materials to its carefully designed pockets to house the big and the small, this bag will take his organization to new heights. Plus, the included travel kit keeps even his smallest of items right where they are meant to be.

Buy Now: $69.99, reduced from $200 (65% off)

Cresuer Touchwave Bluetooth Earbuds

The Cresuer Touchwave Bluetooth Earbuds are intuitive and a breath of fresh air in the wireless earbud department. Favoring practical simplicity over bells and whistles, they incorporate everything a guy needs — like Bluetooth 4.1 and CVC Noise Cancellation — into an uncluttered, lightweight, and minimalistic design that remains tough in the face of workouts, outdoor adventures, and Monday morning commutes.

Buy Now: $39.99, reduced from $99.99

TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker

While nature boasts stellar sounds of its own, the TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker delivers top-notch Bluetooth audio sure to leave your man rocking out on his next rough adventure. This rugged speaker is certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and IPX4 water-resistant, making it entirely equipped to tackle any environment head-on. Plus, it emits 360-degree surround sound, thumping bass, and crystal clear highs for 30 hours of incredible jams on a single charge.

Buy Now: $49.97, reduced from $75 (33% off)

Nomad Ultra Rugged Battery Lightning Cable

Designed to resist abrasion and tearing better than any other cable, the Nomad Ultra Rugged Battery Lightning Cable is sturdy, practical, and compatible with all Apple products that require a Lighting Cable. Plus, it has its own battery, which makes it useful for camping or backpacking trips. The cable’s internal smart battery even has enough capacity (2,350mAh) to charge an iPhone 7 entirely.

Buy Now: $39.95

Dash 4.0 RFID-Blocking Wallet

Help your man stay organized and stylish with the Dash 4.0 RFID-Blocking Wallet. This slim billfold — featuring three utility compartments and room for up to 15 cards — uses RFID technology to protect his credit/debit card data and comfortably fits into any pocket without adding bulk.

Buy Now: $19.99, reduced from $24 (16% off)