2023 March Madness Bracket Released; Betting Guide For The First Round

March Madness is upon us. The brackets for the 2023 college basketball tournament were released last night.

We wanted to take the time to examine the odds for the first round of games, including upsets that we think will take place. We will also show odds for our pick to win the tournament. The tournament is set to begin on March 14th.

We are classifying upsets as a lower seed beating a higher seed.

First Round Upset Predictions

(10) Penn State (+3) vs (7) Texas A&M (-3)

Penn State is coming off a contested loss to number one ranked Purdue yesterday, only losing 65-67. This team has shown a consistent ability to challenge the best teams in college basketball.

Look for Penn State to upset Texas A&M when the two face off on Thursday night.

Our Pick: Penn State (+3)

(11) NC State (+5.5) vs (6) Creighton (-5.5)

Creighton has a defense problem, and NC State has shown a great ability to score. NC State put up 97 points against Virginia Tech just days ago.

Look for NC State to score a large amount of points in this game, and hammer the over.

Our Pick: NC State (+5.5)

(12) Charleston (+5) vs (5) San Diego St. (-5)

Charleston has not lost a game of basketball since February 2nd, 2023, marking ten straight victories. San Diego State is also on a hot streak, but has lost more recently. Their streak is only four games.

Charleston should win this, and I would expect them to make some noise in the rest of this tournament.

Our Pick: Charleston (-105)

(12) VCU (+4) vs (5) St Mary’s CA (-4)

Much like Charleston, VCU has not lost a basketball game since early February. They have had convincing and steady wins heading into the tournament. They recently made fools of Dayton.

Gonzaga just recently beat St. Mary’s CA twice. Look for VCU to make a statement in this game.

Our Pick: VCU (+4)

(10) Utah State (EVEN) vs (7) Missouri (EVEN)

Because of the even spread in this game, we are picking Utah State to upset on the money line. Utah State recently defeated Boise State and New Mexico convincingly.

Missouri is underwhelming. They were just beaten by Alabama. This game will be extremely close, but the lower seed will prevail.

Our Pick: Utah State (-110)

We will continue to release new betting guides as this bracket continues to advance. As an early predictor, we would also like to predict the winner of the entire tournament…

First Round Pick To Win March Madness 2023

While this tournament is filled with talented teams, there can only be one victor. I believe after reviewing this bracket that Alabama, who has successfully revamped their basketball program to one of the best in Nation, has the best chance of winning this year.

Our Pick: Alabama (+700)

