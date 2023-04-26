Aaron Rodgers Expresses Sentimental Farewell to Green Bay Packers: ‘Will Always Have My Heart’

No matter what happens from here, legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers will always be remembered as a Green Bay Packer.

That is highly likely to remain true even though he is now a member of the New York Jets, following a trade earlier this week.

Rodgers is at the tail end of his career, at the age of 39, but the Jets are counting on the idea that he still has a little left in the tank. So is Rodgers, who turns 40 in December.

But either way, he won’t forget about Green Bay. He made that much clear in a heartfelt message to those he’s left behind.

Aaron Rodgers Says Goodbye

“I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the [Packers], our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures,” Rodgers wrote on Instagram, “but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold.”

Until now, Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers. More than a few will tell you he’s the second-best QB of his era, behind only Tom Brady.

Rodgers has won four NFL MVPs, including in back-to-back seasons (2020 and ’21). He also won a Super Bowl, back in 2010, when the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has hosted Jeopardy and contemplated retirement over the past few years. But he recently said on The Pat McAfee Show that “I still have a fire and I want to play.”

Once he does finally call it quits, he could always return to the Packers as a coach or front-office executive. You just never know.

“This is not the end for us,” he wrote. “I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart.”