Breaking: Dallas Cowboys Acquire 5-Time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore From The Colts

The Dallas Cowboys have finally made a big splash in free agency, though it did not come in the form of a signing. It came in the form of a trade.

Dallas has reportedly agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire five time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore for one of their fifth round draft picks in 2023.

Another big trade! The #Colts are sending five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the #Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/K1LN0oit7L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

A clip below shows NFL insider Ian Rapoport discussing this trade over the NFL network.

From Free Agency Frenzy: #Colts CB Stephon Gilmore lands with the #Cowboys in a blockbuster trade. pic.twitter.com/sKr7ylW2g4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Cowboys fans everywhere had been questioning the team for not making any large moves in the first few days in free agency, though the Cowboys have not been large participants in the process for many years.

This move will surely satisfy a lot of fans. Dallas has also resigned key safety Donovan Wilson to a very team-friendly deal, along with restructuring several of their large contracts.

The team has also reportedly reached out to veteran star linebacker Bobby Wagner, who spent last season playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Wagner finished the season as Second Team All-Pro.

The Dallas defense, which was already strong, has added a veteran presence that has performed at the highest level on the highest stages in pro football.

Gilmore won a championship with the Patriots during the 2018 season, and has spent the last few seasons playing for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts, who had a dismal season last year, are obviously in rebuild mode. Gilmore’s large contract and high age was something they were obviously looking to offload. For Dallas, this trade sures up a questionable secondary, lending help to a lonely Trevon Diggs at the position.

A great trade that makes the Cowboys a much better team.