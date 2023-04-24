Breaking: QB Aaron Rodgers Officially Traded To The New York Jets

Star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers was officially been traded to the New York Jets this afternoon. Rodgers has played for Green Bay for the entirety of his 18 year NFL career.

Adam Schefter is reporting that the trade includes…

Jets receiving Rodgers, the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) in exchange for the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first if Rodgers plays 65% of plays this season.

The Packers will move up two slots in the NFL Draft, but will have to forfeit their 15th overall pick. The Jets receive Aaron Rodgers, and get to keep their first round pick this season.

If Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps next season, the Jets will forfeit their first round pick in the 2024 season.

From all angles, this appears to be a sweetheart deal for the Jets. The added measure of only losing a first round pick if Rodgers plays over 65% of the snaps is genius.

With a young defense that ranked among league best in 2022, the Jets are primed to win their first AFC East title in many years.

For the first time in his career, Rodgers will now suit up for a different team.