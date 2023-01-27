Conor McGregor Hit By Car While Biking: ‘Could’ve Been Dead’

Conor McGregor has revealed that he avoided injury after being struck by a car while he was riding his bike in Ireland. The 34-year-old posted several videos of the aftermath of the incident to his social media. McGregor can be heard saying in one of the videos, “I could have been dead there,” as the driver of the vehicle apologizes multiple times. McGregor then shows a tear in his pants, but luckily appears to be unharmed.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight through me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you for wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness of the landing saved my life.”

The 34-year-old is considered one of the biggest stars in MMA and UFC history but unfortunately hasn’t fought since suffering a serious leg injury during a loss to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021. Earlier this week, the fighter had stated that the UFC asked him to appear as a coach on “The Ultimate Fighter” reality series later this year. He didn’t indicate whether he would or wouldn’t accept the offer. This wouldn’t be his first time though. McGregor has already coached a previous season of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2015.

This week, Spanish officials had confirmed to ESPN that McGregor’s under investigation for allegedly physically assaulting a woman on his yet last summer In Ibiza. The fighter went on to deny all the allegations. “Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN.

According to Ultima Hora, a newspaper in Spain, the allegations the Irish woman made against the UFC star stated that he punched her and threatened to drown her at a party on his boat. The case had originally been closed but a judge then ordered it to be reopened after he received more details about the alleged incident.

