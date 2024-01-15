Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds To Shocking Packers Beatdown, Playoff Elimination

The Dallas Cowboys were simply throttled last night. In every facet of the game, the Cowboys were outworked and outsmarted by the Green Bay Packers, marking yet another huge, and embarrassing playoff loss for Dallas.

For most of the game, Dallas was humiliated. Unlike in prior seasons, like in 2017, Dak Prescott’s rookie season, this game was truly never really close.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to press after the game, highlighting the devastation he was feeling following the shocking upset. Remember, just one week ago, against all odds, Dallas elevated themselves to the #2 playoff seed after the Philadelphia Eagles lost 5 of their last 6 games to fumble the lead.

Jones told reporters that he has not made a decision on whether or not to fire head coach Mike McCarthy, and does not know the future of highly sought after defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, whose defense was leveled in the Cowboys upset loss. See his full press conference after the defeat below..

Former star wide receiver Dez Bryant, the all-time leader for receiving touchdowns in Dallas Cowboys history, accused Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of quitting on the team, urging Jerry Jones to fire him. Bryant made these comments on his Twitter/X feed.

Quinn was ready to leave Dallas



Fire his ass Jerry and give him his wish — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 15, 2024