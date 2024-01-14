Dallas Cowboys Throttled By Green Bay Packers, Eliminated From NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys were stunned tonight in Arlington, Texas in yet another disappointing playoff loss for the franchise. Though Dallas rallied late, nothing 16 points in the last few minutes, they ultimately were crushed by the Green Bay Packers in every facet of the game.

Videos by Rare

Green Bay did not punt the football until the 4th Quarter, as they dominated time of possession in the early portions of the game, and broke the will of the Cowboys by the end of the first half.

Dak Prescott, who many speculate could be a frontrunner for regular season MVP, had an abysmal game until the 4th Quarter, struggling to make anything happen in the passing game, and being completely out of sync with star wide receiver Ceedee Lamb.

Dallas’ defense was more than abysmal, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems to have made his exit prior to the end of the Cowboys’ season. The defense was uninspired, forcing no turnovers, and yielding Jordan Love a perfect passer rating for most of the game.

Many are speculating that this loss may prompt Cowboy’s Owner Jerry Jones to fire head coach Mike McCarthy, though McCarthy has notched three consecutive twelve win seasons, his weak performances in the playoffs may cost him his job. It is almost assured that Dan Quinn will leave Dallas now.

Ultimately, the Cowboys were once again outsmarted by their opponent in the playoffs. Dak Prescott has proven time and time again that he is incapable of adjusting to disguised defenses come-January. Though the Dallas defense was terrible on this day, it was ultimately Prescott’s failures that sunk the Cowboys.

If I were Dallas, it would be time to move on from Prescott. I would move on from Quinn, and I would make serious changes to the structure of this team. Stephon Gilmore has to go. Tony Pollard has to go. Michael Gallup has to go. Dallas must add serious defenders between the powerful combination of Lawrence and Parsons, and they must address the glaring hole of linebacker that has yet to be filled since the days of Sean Lee.

The Green Bay Packers will move on to face the San Fransisco 49ers in the Divisional Round next weekend, where I expect them to escape with a victory.