Damar Hamlin Wins NFL’s Adversity Award Months After Cardiac Arrest

About 4 months ago, the Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin went down in the middle of the football game. Damar had suffered cardiac arrest after tackling Cincinnati Bengals’ receiver, Tee Higgins. Hamlin received the NFL’s Adversity Award Monday, May 15th.

After Damar Hamlin had gone down the refs decided to call the game. Many people had watched the incident take place and were horrified. Thankfully Hamlin was rushed to the Cincinnati hospital where his life was saved. Months later, Hamlin received the award with lots of gratitude saying that this time in his life has given him a new “purpose” that is “greater than any game in this world” as reported by People.

After feeling called to a bigger picture, the pro football player has since been speaking and advocating for heart health. In his speech tour, Damar met with President Joe Biden and has spoken in front of Congress, as he voiced his recommendations concerning AEDs in schools.

Hamlin told the American Heart Association that: “God seen that my purpose is bigger than just football. Way bigger than just football,” He continued: “I always knew that. I’ve always felt like I was more than just an athlete and a football player and he gave me a purpose and something to stand for that’s way bigger than just a game.”

The award Damar Hamlin received is named the George Halas Award and is given to the player or coach who has overcome the most adversity in order to succeed according to ESPN. This award has been given out yearly and Damar is the 55th recipient. Damar Hamlin has been given the green light to put back on the shoulder pads and get back onto the field. Hamlin says he will be playing NFL football again this upcoming 2023 season.

