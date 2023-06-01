Dartmouth Football Player Charged in Connection With Colorado Robbery

A Dartmouth College football player is facing felony charges in connection to an armed robbery in Colorado Springs that resulted in more than $150,000 stolen.

Ahmir Braxton, 19, is one of three suspects, police said, adding that they used social media to track down pictures of him holding large amounts of cash after the robbery occurred.

(Ahmir Braxton Twitter)

Police say the getaway vehicle is also registered to Braxton, a freshman defensive back for Dartmouth in 2022. An investigation also revealed that Braxton’s cell phone placed him at the site of the robbery, police added.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

His bio no longer exists on the official Dartmouth football website.

Braxton was arrested by police in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on a fugitive from justice charge. Lebanon is about a 15-minute drive from Dartmouth, located in Hanover.

“Investigators said social media messages showed Braxton holding a large number of cash hours after another ATM robbery several days before in which $83,000 was stolen,” WMUR reported.

Braxton is listed as 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds on the ESPN website. Dartmouth finished 3-7 overall and 2-5 in Ivy League play this past season.

(ESPN)