Date Night at the Met Gala for Newlyweds Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes attended the Met Gala with his wife, Brittany, for the very first time last night.

Photos from the Metropolitan Museum of Art showed the newly-married couple enjoying their high-profile night out. Dressed in low-key yet elegant ensembles by Hugo Boss, the pair can be seen holding hands and smiling.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

In a sweet Instagram post after the event, Brittany Mahomes confirmed that she and her husband had a great evening. She shared a photo of them dressed to impress for the Karl Lagerfeld theme, “In Honor of Karl,” captioning it “The best time with my guy.”

Us Weekly tells us that these two lovebirds have been with each other since high school, making them one of the cutest couples on the red carpet.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Life seems to have been been good for Patrick Mahomes lately! In February, the football player won the Superbowl with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Last year, he married fellow athlete and fiancé Brittany Matthews in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii. The New York Post tells us that he proposed to her on the same day that the Chiefs received their rings for winning the Superbowl in 2020.

The happy couple are also parents to two-year-old Sterling Skye and baby Patrick, born last November. Reflecting on fatherhood, Mahomes told People, “It truly is an amazing feeling to know I get to go to work every single day for something and then get to come home and enjoy the time I get with them.”

One NFL player who was noticeably absent from the 2023 Met Gala was former quarterback Tom Brady. His ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, attended the event solo in a vintage Karl Lagerfeld gown that harkens back to her days as the face of Chanel.