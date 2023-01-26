Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dies Suddenly at 25

The Detroit Lions released a statement today revealing that former Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25.

The team did not reveal a cause of death.

The statement was posted across social media, and can be seen below.

Lemonier had found himself without a team after spending the entire 2021 season with the Detroit Lions. He was set to play for the USFL this coming season.

Lemonier had also been drafted to play in the XFL, turning down the opportunity to play in the USFL.

He had recorded 1.5 sacks in his one season of play.

Jessie played college football for ‘Liberty University’, and was never drafted in the NFL. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after going undrafted in 2020.

A clip below shows the explosive plays made by Lemonier during his time at Liberty.

This news comes as this outlet just covered another young man, CJ Harris, former American Idol contestant who died suddenly at his home in Alabama last week.

In early 2020, Lemonier was named the MVP of the ‘Cure Bowl’. In that game, 17th ranked Liberty upset 14th ranked Coastal Carolina.

A postgame interview with Bowl MVP Jessie Lemonier that can be seen below gives us a glimpse into what Lemonier was really like.

Most tragically, Lemonier’s agent told ESPN that Jessie and his girlfriend were expecting a child. That ESPN story details…

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions said in a statement. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.” His agent, Drew Smith of DEC Management, told ESPN that Lemonier and his girlfriend were expecting a child. https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/35531055/ex-detroit-lions-linebacker-jessie-lemonier-dies-age-25

Another terrible tragedy.