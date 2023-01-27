Former NFL Player Chris Baker Suffers Life-Threatening Stroke

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker reportedly suffered a serious life threatening stroke on Friday. Baker played nine seasons in the NFL.

Baker took to Instagram to announce that he had survived the stroke, saying in the post…

“Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago,” said Baker.“I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet,” Chris Baker on Instagram after serious stroke

These appeared on Baker’s ‘Instagram Story’ and can be viewed on his account which holds the username ‘BigBake92’.

Baker is expected to make a full recovery, as doctors are stating that with a stroke of this severity, full recovery is ‘a miracle’.

Baker spent most of his nine NFL seasons as a defensive tackle for the Washington Redskins. He played on Washington from 2011-2016.

He has 214 tackles and 12 sacks listed for his entire career.

This outlet covered the sudden death of ex-NFL player Jessie Lemonier just yesterday. This looks as if it could have been an equal tragedy if doctors had not gotten to Baker in time.

Below you can watch a highlight reel of Baker throughout his career. Listed at 6’2 and 333 pounds, Chris was a constant presence on the interior of the Redskin’s defensive line.

He was also notoriously ejected from a game against the Philadelphia for fighting. Baker made a tremendous hit on Eagles QB Nick Foles, causing a scrum which saw himself and Eagles LT Jason Peters removed from the game.