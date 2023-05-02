Heartwarming Moment Cowboys Scout Chris Vaughn Is Told Dallas Is Drafting His Son Deuce Vaughn (Video)

Chris Vaughn joined the Dallas Cowboys front office in 2017 as part of their scouting department. Prior to joining Dallas, Vaughn held 18 years of collegiate football experience.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Chris’ son, Deuce Vaughn, is a running back that played for Kansas State University over the last several years. At just 5’5, Vaughn rushed for over 3600 yards and 34 touchdowns in just 2 full years of starting.

When this draft arrived, it was uncertain to the Vaughn family whether their son would be drafted by an NFL team. Several teams contacted Deuce during the draft claiming that they would only be interested in signing him as an undrafted free agent.

That was until the Dallas Cowboys’ 6th round pick. As a surprise to his father, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys front office decided to select running back Deuce Vaughn. They allowed Chris Vaughn to make the call to his son. See a clip of that moment below…

#CowboysNation, get your tissues ready 🥹🤧



Chris Vaughn of the scouting department made the call to his son, @C_Vaughn22, to tell him he’s officially a member of the #DallasCowboys 📞#CowboysDraft | @ATT pic.twitter.com/MszgQpRmhl — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 30, 2023

A heartwarming moment indeed. You can see how much this moment means to Chris Vaughn as he thanks members of the front office.

Cowboy’s Owner Jerry Jones appeared to be choked up while talking to Deuce Vaughn.

See the initial reaction from Chris Vaughn below…

Here’s the emotional reaction in the Cowboys’ war room when the team used the 212th overall pick in the sixth round on Kansas St. RB Deuce Vaughn, son of Cowboys’ assistant director of college scouting, Chris Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/wC5dWw7IJp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

With the departure of Ezekiel Elliott, and with Tony Pollard recovering from an injury in last year’s playoffs, Deuce Vaughn is surely going to have an early impact on these Dallas Cowboys.

Congratulations to the Vaughn Family, and the Dallas Cowboys for stealing this kid in the sixth round. Perfect!