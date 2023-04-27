Houston Texans Shock NFL World, Trade Up For #3 Pick After Taking C.J. Stroud At #2

0 Votes

The Houston Texans are being anything but bashful in this year’s NFL draft. After selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud with the #2 overall pick, Houston pulled off a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to make another selection at #3.

After taking the Ohio State quarterback at #2, Houston selected Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. at #3. Houston traded the #12 pick, the #33 pick, and a first and third round pick next year for the #3 pick and the #103 pick.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

See a clip of the Texans selecting Stroud below…

Hear what Stroud had to say about being selected with the #2 pick below…

See a clip of the Texans selecting Will Anderson Jr. below…

Yahoo reports on the selection of Anderson….

Making the No. 2 overall pick wasn’t enough for the Houston Texans. They wanted the third pick too.

The Texans, who took Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud with the second overall pick, minutes later traded with the Arizona Cardinals for the third pick. They took Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The Cardinals had been trying to trade out of the third overall spot and found an unlikely partner. The Texans gave up the 12th pick, the 33rd pick (the second pick in the second round) and a first and third rounder in 2024 according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. They got the third pick and 105th overall from the Cardinals.

What the Texans pulled off is rare. They’re just the third team in the common draft era to make two picks in the top three, joining the 1992 Indianapolis Colts and 2000 Washington, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl-draft-houston-gets-aggressive-trades-for-no-3-overall-pick-and-takes-will-anderson-jr-003826054.html

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Carolina Panthers Select Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young With The #1 Overall Pick (Video)

Parents Of The Louisville Shooter Say That He Shouldn’t Have Been Able To Purchase The Automatic Firearm He Used In The Shooting