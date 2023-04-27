Houston Texans Shock NFL World, Trade Up For #3 Pick After Taking C.J. Stroud At #2

The Houston Texans are being anything but bashful in this year’s NFL draft. After selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud with the #2 overall pick, Houston pulled off a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to make another selection at #3.

After taking the Ohio State quarterback at #2, Houston selected Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. at #3. Houston traded the #12 pick, the #33 pick, and a first and third round pick next year for the #3 pick and the #103 pick.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Trade terms: #Texans are sending No. 12, No. 33, a 2024 1st and a 2024 3rd to Arizona for No. 3 and No. 105.



They take Will Anderson.



(Houston has two 1s in 2024.) — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2023

See a clip of the Texans selecting Stroud below…

When the Texans drafted their new franchise quarterback.



The CJ Stroud era starts now pic.twitter.com/ioWGs9pKLl — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) April 28, 2023

Hear what Stroud had to say about being selected with the #2 pick below…

CJ Stroud interview immediately after being drafted and putting the Houston Texans hat on for the first time.



Check out what the franchise has to say. pic.twitter.com/reHFp4jBR1 — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) April 28, 2023

See a clip of the Texans selecting Will Anderson Jr. below…

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is headed to the Texans at pick No. 3️⃣ 😤 pic.twitter.com/drKr4IL9TS — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2023

Yahoo reports on the selection of Anderson….

Making the No. 2 overall pick wasn’t enough for the Houston Texans. They wanted the third pick too. The Texans, who took Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud with the second overall pick, minutes later traded with the Arizona Cardinals for the third pick. They took Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. The Cardinals had been trying to trade out of the third overall spot and found an unlikely partner. The Texans gave up the 12th pick, the 33rd pick (the second pick in the second round) and a first and third rounder in 2024 according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. They got the third pick and 105th overall from the Cardinals. What the Texans pulled off is rare. They’re just the third team in the common draft era to make two picks in the top three, joining the 1992 Indianapolis Colts and 2000 Washington, according to ESPN Stats and Info. https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl-draft-houston-gets-aggressive-trades-for-no-3-overall-pick-and-takes-will-anderson-jr-003826054.html