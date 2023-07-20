“It’s a hallmark day,” NFL Unanimously Agrees To $6.05 Billion Sale Of Washington Commanders

Today, Thursday, July 20th, Dan Snyder waves goodbye as all of the NFL’s owners agreed upon selling the Washington Commanders to Harris Blitzer Sports.

At a special meeting among the leaders and owners of the NFL brand, the group decided it was high time the Commanders acquire new ownership and have a chance at greatness again. It has been a long road with Dan Snyder, the soon to be former owner of the Washington Football Team. Ever since he purchased the team in 1999, he has experienced 24 years of adversity. In the words of the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “It’s a hallmark day,” Jones said grinning with excitement. “I’m excited about the prospects of going into Washington and giving them some capital punishment.”

According to the AP, under Dan’s ownership, the Commander’s over all record is: 166-226-2, only two of those wins were post-season wins. Not a very pristine record to say the least. Additionally matters have only been turning for the worse, as the team has struggled tremendously to get the fans involved. Between sexual allegations towards staff, and undergoing a rather generic re-branding from the ‘Redskins’ to the ‘Commanders’ and more disappointing: The Washington Football Team, said team was on its last leg, until now.

BREAKING: Dan Snyder, outgoing Washington Commanders owner, sexually harassed an employee and oversaw executives who deliberately withheld money, NFL announces just minutes after sale of team to Josh Harris. Snyder has agreed to pay a $60 million fine. https://t.co/mCypLwzmTm — The Associated Press (@AP) July 20, 2023

The meeting was a huge success as a group called Harris Blitzer Sports is set to purchase the NFL team for a whopping $6.05 billion before the beginning of the next season. Yes, $6.05 Billion, quite the price tag. That did not stop the Harris group from making the biggest NFL franchise purchase yet. The new organization includes investors like David Blitzer, Josh Harris, and Magic Johnson, to name a few.

What are some changes we should be expecting with the new leadership? Well for starters, Harris Blitzer Sports plans to move the team to a brand new stadium, replacing the dilapidating FedEx Field. There is a whole lot more to come though, as the Commanders have a new hope at regaining long lost greatness on and off the field.