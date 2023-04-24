Jason Kelce Justifies Choices Made During Wife Kylie’s Labor with Their Third Child

Jason Kelce talked about the ongoing discussion regarding his wife Kylie Kelce’s recent TikTok video which made fun of his behavior while she was giving birth to their third baby.

Additional Explanations

During his appearance on Last Meals, the NFL player spoke with host Chef Josh Scherer about why eating was a priority while his wife was in labor with their daughter Bennett Llewellyn.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Scherer wanted to provide the athlete with the opportunity to explain the situation that arose after Kylie’s TikTok video went viral depicting his behavior during labor.

“You weren’t just sleeping when your latest child was being born, right? You were doing more,” Scherer asked.

“I was doing a lot of sleeping,” Kelce responded, “There’s not much you can do.”

He continued, “You try and get water when your wife is running out of things. ‘Is there anything I can do? Can I go grab things?’ Outside of that, it’s a lot of sitting around waiting for the fireworks to get going.”

Fathers and Daughters

“I think the mistake that a lot of dads make, when your wife goes into labor — a lot of times you’re sitting around all day. You haven’t eaten anything all day. And this is why I think a lot of guys pass out. Seriously, their blood sugar levels are low, man.”

“That’s why I’m eating bagels. That’s why I’m trying to get all of this food down. I want to be there.”

“That was the third rodeo. The first rodeo, I didn’t bring a fan, didn’t bring anything. They don’t care about the dads at the maternity ward at the hospitals — as they shouldn’t,” he added. “I’m not campaigning.”

Read More: Three Family Members Charged with Human Smuggling and Forced Labor at Massachusetts Restaurants