Lakers Face Potential Nightmare as Anthony Davis is Wheeled to Locker Room.

Wednesday night in the Western Conference Semifinals, Anthony Davis went down after being hit by Kevon Looney. The hit was not intentional yet apparently it packed quite the punch. The hit put Davis in a wheelchair and sent him to the locker room.

After fighting it out in the paint, the Lakers’ player Davis went down with about 7 minutes left to go in the fourth quarter. After he went down, Anthony Davis went over to the bench and held his head before being wheeled off. The Lakers ended up losing the game 121-106 falling to the Warriors in game 5 in the best of seven matchup. The Lakers are currently up 3-2 in games, but the potential loss of Davis could be drastic.

The New York Post reported the Lakers head coach saying: “Obviously, everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked in on him, he seems to be doing really good already,” Ham said. “That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.” This was following Davis completing the concussion protocols.

Davis’s teammates have commented on the situation saying that they are hopeful that Anthony will return, yet are well prepared to win without him. The Warriors say that they believe Davis will be back on the court and ready to play by Friday night.

Chris Haynes of TNT reported that Davis had avoided concussion. So we can assume he will be good enough to play, but the Lakers have not yet revealed whether or not Davis will.

Following the conclusion of the game, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley could not stop laughing after their co-hosts on “Inside the game” brought up Anthony’s injury. While neither one admitted to chuckling about Davis leaving the court on a wheelchair, it is a fair assumption. Stephen A. Smith only intensified the heckling when he exclaimed disbelief over the whole situation. Are these sports analysts heartless? Or are some players today a bit soft? I can’t speak for either, but you could put up a good argument for both.