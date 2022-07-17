LeBron James, Part Owner of Red Sox, Calls Boston Fans “Racist as Fvck”

LeBron James just revealed that he isn’t a fan of Boston sports fans. While chatting during the latest episode of his YouTube TV show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the basketball star called them “racist as fuck.”

LeBron’s business partner, Maverick Carter, was initially talking about the power that fans can have over an athlete’s mindset. Carter is then asked where his favorite and least favorite places to travel to are.

Carter revealed that Liverpool could qualify as both.

“The fans can take the game away from you,” he said. He elaborated that when you focus on, or “chase” certain feelings and fears, it can get to your head. And it can affect your game.

LeBron is then asked what he thinks.

“In basketball, are there fans that you can play away that they can literally take the game from you? You can feel like, ‘Damn, the fans is not gonna let us win this one tonight’ ?”

“Yes,” responds LeBron.

“What places?”

“I mean, Boston,” says LeBron.

When asked why he hates Boston, LeBron starts letting it all out. He’s part-owner of the Red Sox, so he certainly has to deal with Boston a bit.

“They will say anything”

“’Cause they racist as fvck, that’s why. They will say anyth— and that’s fine. I mean fvck, it’s my life. It’s sh*t I’ve been dealing with my whole life,” he says.

“I don’t mind it. Like, I hear it. Like, if I hear somebody, like, close by, I’ll check ‘em real quick. I move on to the game. Whatever the fvck. They gonna say whatever the fvck they want to say.

“They might throw something on you. I mean, I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game. You know, like… it’s Boston.”

LeBron Had A Beer Thrown On Him At A Game

The conversation then moved to how Boston is “the only place in America” where you’ll see t-shirts that say “Fvck LeBron” and “Fvck LBJ.”

LeBron continues, “There’s a “Fvck LBJ t-shirt. I believe they probably sold it at the fvcking team shop… Them Celtics had something to do with that sh*t.”

He was pretty casual and unphased by it all. But there’s your blast of truth for the day, folks.