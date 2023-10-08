Legendary 49ers And Patriots Tight End Dies In Plane Crash

“We apologize for the original posting of this article that features a misleading image. We at Rare understand that media trust is a rarity these days and, by reposting this article, hope to clear up the deceptive content we inadvertently produced. We plan to continue to hold ourselves to a higher standard. Thanks for reading.” – Rare Journalist, William Rainer

Russ Francis, a 70 year old former NFL tight end who was most known for his role with the 49ers and winning Super Bowl XIX, was killed in a plane crash near Lake Placid Airport.

As reported by the New York Post, the legendary tight end had become co-owner of Lake Placid Airways. He bought it earlier this year in July. Unfortunately, when Russ was up in the air with Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s senior vice president Richard McSpadden on Sunday, the plane began to malfunction.

The two attempted to steer the plane back to the runway, but it was too late. The plane crashed before they could get back to the airport, and both Russ and Richard passed away.

Long before Russ Francis got involved with Lake Placid Airways, he moved from his hometown in Kailua, Hawaii, to play football at the University of Oregon. While he was there he became quite the football star but could not let go of his dream of flying.

Although Russ did not play football his senior year of college, choosing to get his pilot’s license, he was still given the opportunity to play in the NFL. Russ first played for the Patriots before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Between the two, Russ completed 393 catches for 5,262 yards and 40 touchdowns, playing in three Pro Bowls.

While on the 49ers, Russ went to Super Bowl XIX in 1985, where he won alongside the great Joe Montana. After wrapping up his football career, Russ went on to be a professional wrestler and eventually a broadcaster.

It is a shame to lose such a great man. Our prayers are with Russ Francis’ family and the family of Richard McSpadden, as they mourn the loss of their loved ones.