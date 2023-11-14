Megan Rapinoe Gets Injured Three Minutes Into Final Game (Video)

Megan Rapinoe went down after a non-contact injury in her last game for the National Women’s Soccer League; her reaction was a far cry from respectable.

Videos by Rare

Megan Rapinoe is admittedly is a very accomplished women’s soccer player. As reported by the New York Post however, her feats in women’s soccer have seen a steep decline in recent tournaments. The most memorable of these may have been her ghastly performance in the most recent World Cup, very widely missing the goal on a penalty kick.

At age 38, Rapinoe decided to call this her last championship, planning to retire afterwards. To Rapinoe’s great disappointment, within the first few minutes of the game she went down with a self inflicted injury to her Achille’s.

Megan Rapinoe Injured Three Minutes Into Final Game (Video)

The final play of Megan Rapinoe’s career:



Randomly falling over on the ground without even being touched.



So fitting 🤣



pic.twitter.com/6un5gvvQUk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2023

It did not take Rapinoe long to use her position to once again denounce everything good and true. In her trademark self absorbed way, Rapinoe said: “I mean, I don’t deserve this, I’ll tell you that much,” she then ignorantly remarked: “I’m not a religious person or anything, but if there is a God, this is proof that there isn’t.”

Megan Rapinoe Injured Three Minutes Into Final Game (Video)

🤡The World according to Megan Rapinoe.

MEgan claims her achilles injury proves God doesn’t exist.

Some may find her career ending injury definitive proof that God does exist🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WQl07382mY — RoamingRN (@roaming_rn) November 13, 2023

First of all, Ranipoe was convinced that she did not “deserve” to be injured. She sounds a tad bit privileged here. Throughout her career she has embodied the privileged mindset, all the way back to when she knelt the first time for the National Anthem, even though she claims to fight such privilege.

Her egotism extended much much further. She argued that there must not be a God since she got hurt. It seems like the only “god” that Rapinoe could imagine is a god she controls, one who does exactly what she wishes. Thankfully no “god” like that exists.

What is humorous however, is that her injury ironically points to the God who does exist. Back a few thousand years ago it was written in Proverbs 16:18 “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”