MLB Broadcast Unbelievably Superimposes Team Logos Over 9/11 Memorial

Sept. 11 is a date that will be forever cemented in the hearts and minds for all Americans. The coordinated attack on American soil will never be “some people did something” no matter what certain politicians say.

The memorial buildings and their pools are also much more than convenient place to slap some logos for a neat overhead establishing shot.

Fox Sports. Really, Fox Sports? Yes. Fox used its MLB broadcast of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees to illustrate the second point. And people noticed.

Of all the NYC aerial shots Fox Sports could have used, they decided to superimpose their baseball logo over the 9/11 Memorial?



Horrible. pic.twitter.com/aM8XtGpACU — Steve Scott (@SteveScottNEWS) July 17, 2022

The Sept. 11 memorial opened on the tragic location in New York City exactly 10 years after the attacks; being made available to the public on Sept. 11, 2011.

Fox Sports’ graphic became the trending topic on social media, all but wiping out the fact Aaron Judge hit two home runs; tied Roger Maris for most home runs by a Yankees hitter before the All-Star break.