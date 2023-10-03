Calgary Flames Executive Dies Of ALS At 42

Chris Snow, who worked as the Calgary Flames assistant general manager, passed away at age 42 after fighting ALS for years.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. ALS ultimately affects the brain, spinal cord, and nerve cells. According to USA Today, Chris Snow’s father, two of his uncles and one of his cousins, all suffered and died from the disease.

When Chris Snow was diagnosed with the disease in 2019, his wife shared: “Someone has to be the first person to live with ALS rather than die from it, and one thing I’ve always known about Chris is that he finds a way,” adding: “No matter the obstacle, no matter how unprecedented the situation may be — he always, always finds a way.”

NHL Flames Executive Dies Of ALS Age 42

Today we hugged Chris for the last time and said goodbye as he went to give four people the gift of life by donating his kidneys, liver and lungs. We are deeply broken and deeply proud. In life and in death, Chris never stopped giving. We walk forward with his light guiding us. pic.twitter.com/hqquCUGBBW — Kelsie Snow (@kelsieswrites) October 1, 2023

Chris was only given one year to live. Despite the overwhelming odds, Chris fought on until he passed away a few years later on Sunday.

Before his time as the Flames assistant general manager, Chris worked as a sports reporter, covering the Minnesota Wild, and the Boston Red Sox. He then landed a job as the director of hockey operations for the Wild, and then director of video and statistical analysis for the Flames. It was not until 2019 that Chris was promoted to assistant general manager.

Unfortunately, Chris suffered a heart attack last week, causing a severe lack of oxygen to the brain, leading to a brain injury. In the hospital Chris’s wife Kelsie learned the terrible news: “Tests yesterday confirmed that Chris will not wake up. In life, Chris offered his body to a clinical trial to help others. In death he will do the same. He remains on life support while organ donation is arranged. We are so proud of him.”

In a recent post by Kelsie, she shared that: “… In life and death, Chris never stopped giving. We walk forward with his light guiding us.” Our prayers go out to the Snow family in their time of loss.

