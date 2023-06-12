Orioles Gunnar Henderson Smashes 462 Ft Homerun, Longest Eutaw Street Hit In Camden Yards History (Video)

The Baltimore Orioles continue to be one of the most entertaining teams in all of baseball during the 2023 MLB season. Former first overall pick Adley Rutschman has quickly become the best catcher in baseball.

Another young Oriole, shortstop Gunnar Henderson, is finally coming into his own. Henderson boasts a 1.000% slugging percentage over the last seven games. See MLB Network discuss that streak below…

With a SLG of 1.000 over his past 7 games, Gunnar Henderson is showing what made him such an elite prospect.#MLBCentral | @markdero7 | @orioles pic.twitter.com/OXhwMTmVDO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 12, 2023

Though struggling earlier in the season, Henderson is now on fire. Just last night he hit an 86 mph curveball onto Eutaw street. Henderson hit this ball a whopping 462 ft. It bounced off of Eutaw St., hitting the warehouse at Camden Yards.

Henderson’s shot is reportedly the deepest home run hit at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the 31 years of its existence. See a clip of the moonshot below…

In fact, the Orioles’ second-year infielder blasted a full-count pitch in the seventh inning over the right-field wall and onto Eutaw Street in Sunday’s game against Kansas City. Henderson’s 462-foot home run was the longest shot onto Eutaw Street in 31 years at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. There have been 120 home runs hit on Eutaw Street, and none were hit further than Henderson’s Sunday afternoon. He blasted the pitch out of the ballpark at 113 mph, according to Statcast. “Impressive,” Orioles teammate Ryan O’Hearn said. “This man has had good at-bats for as long as I have been here. It’s coming around, and balls are falling and flying over the wall. It’s going to be a fun summer to be Gunnar Henderson.” https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/hendersons-home-run-furthest-shot-on-eutaw-street-since-opening-of-oriole-park-impressive/